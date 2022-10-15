Berlin Yet to React to Vandalism Of Russian Embassies

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, "in both cases German police officers, responsible for the security of these Russian diplomatic missions, did not oppose or attempt to curb those who caused material damage to our foreign representations."

Moscow is outraged by the lack of reaction of the German authorities to the recent acts of vandalism against the Russian Embassy in Berlin and its consulate in Frankfurt am Main, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We are outraged by the lack of an adequate reaction of the German authorities to the acts of vandalism committed on October 10, 2022 by the organized groups of miscreants, sympathetic to the Kiev regime, against the Russian Embassy in Berlin and the Consulate General of Russia in Frankfurt am Main," Zakharova said in a commentary made public on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

According to the diplomat, "in both cases German police officers, responsible for the security of these Russian diplomatic missions, did not oppose or attempt to curb those who caused material damage to our foreign representations."

"Not a single vandal has been detained," she emphasized.

The Russian Embassy in Berlin, he added, expressed to the German Foreign Ministry a "strong protest against these hostile acts" carried out with the "de facto connivance" of the police.

"We insist on a real and not formal compliance by the German authorities with international legal obligations, assumed within the framework of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, to ensure the security of foreign diplomatic representations in their country," she added.

In addition, according to the spokeswoman, Moscow expects German security forces to strengthen the security of the buildings and territories of the Russian Embassy in Berlin and its consulates general in the federal states.