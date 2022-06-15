Venezuela Committed To Advance in Human Rights Consolidation

Venezuela is committed to moving forward in the consolidation of rights and the strengthening of multilateralism, Venezuelan Ambassador to the United Nations, Héctor Constant Rosales, said.

The Venezuelan representative spoke in the framework of the 50th session of the UN Human Rights Council, which is being held from June 13 to July 8.

"Venezuela is part of this [Human Rights] Council from where it seeks to strengthen multilateralism and continue advancing in the Bolivarian diplomacy of peace," the official said via Twitter, expressing his country's "commitment to further progress in the consolidation of human rights in all spaces of the multilateral system."

Constant Rosales said Venezuela would remain committed to "denounce all hegemony, ensure respect for the United Nations Charter and strengthen a multilateralism of peace."

In addition, he said that the government of Venezuela supports resolutions that give voice to those excluded.

El representante permanente de Venezuela ante la ONU, Héctor Constant Rosales, felicitó al Consejo de Derechos Humanos de la ONU por sus 50 años de labor y reiteró el compromiso de seguir consolidando el respeto a los derechos humanos y al fortalecimiento del multilateralismo — Antiescuàlidos (@Antiescualidos3) June 15, 2022

The permanent representative of Venezuela to the UN, Héctor Constant Rosales, congratulated the UN Human Rights Council for its 50 years of work and reiterated the commitment to continue consolidating respect for human rights and strengthening multilateralism.

"We participate in multiple resolutions and debates and maintain a discourse based on principles, in defense of the United Nations Charter, in defense of the peaceful settlement of disputes and defense of the human being against politicization and fundamentally guaranteeing the voice of the excluded," Constant Rosales said.

On several occasions, the United Nations Human Rights Council has been a space in which President Nicolás Maduro has spoken out against the sanctions to which Venezuela is subjected.