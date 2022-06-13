    • Live
News > Venezuela

Venezuela: Summit of the Americas “Total, Absolute Failure”

    US President Joe Biden (C), and other world leaders of the Americas took part in a 'Family Photo' at the IX Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 June 2022. | Photo: EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON / POOL

Published 13 June 2022 (1 hours 42 minutes ago)
Opinion

The ninth Summit of the Americas, held in the United States last week, was a "total and absolute failure," Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, said on Monday.

"The summit collapsed," Cabello added during the party's weekly press conference in the capital Caracas.
   
According to Cabello, the regional gathering, which took place in Los Angeles, in the western U.S. state of California, "was not a summit at all and will likely be the last, due to its failure, the disaster and the way it was handled."

RELATED: Cuban Foreign Minister Questions Results of Americas Summit
   
 

The summit was set to fail from the start when the United States decided not to invite Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, he said.
   
Washington's exclusion of the three countries led several heads of state and government to skip the summit in protest.

by teleSUR/MS
