Venezuela Offers Guarantees To Turkish Investors

The Bolivarian Government guarantees the legal processes that help increase the investment of Turkish industries and businessmen in our country, said the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, during an interview with Anadolu Agency.

"Venezuela can be the port of arrival of all the products of the great industry and production of Türkiye to Latin America and the Caribbean, we give them all the legal guarantees for the investors of Türkiye", he said.

In addition, the National Executive highlighted that during the installation of the meeting of the III Venezuela-Türkiye Joint Commission, they discussed a growth plan for the next ten or fifteen years; commercial, agricultural, energetic and financial growth.

On the other hand, he highlighted that the Venezuelan people resisted and faced the constant attacks promoted by the US government with coercive and unilateral measures, which brought hyperinflation during the years 2018 to 2020. Presidential press reported.

"The year 2021 was the first year of definitive deceleration of inflation, of construction of new macroeconomic instruments of exchange stability and the first year of economic growth, already for the first quarter of the year 2022 points out that Venezuela has had a growth of over ten percent (10%) of its real economy," he revealed, quoted in press release.

Furthermore, he assured that the country is in the ideal point for the arrival of international investments, especially Türkiye-Venezuela investments.

"The country is in a process of real growth of its trade, its consumption capacity, its production capacity in all commercial areas", he concluded.