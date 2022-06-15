Venezuelan President Meets With Business Leaders in Qatar

The President met with the Businessmen's Association of that country in a business roundtable to strengthen cooperation ties.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held on Wednesday a meeting with business people from Qatar within the framework of his international tour to strengthen cooperation ties and promote investments in the South American nation.

In Doha (capital), the head of state met with the Businessmen's Association of that country in a business meeting set up to "continue strengthening cooperation ties between the two nations, both partner countries of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)," according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Communication and Information.

"We were forced to overcome dependence on oil income. In one year, we obtained 56 billion dollars from oil income; the next year, we obtained only one billion due to the sanctions. We lost 99 percent of our income. That is where we came from, but our people did not give up (...) This year we are going to have a good year of growth", stated the Executive at the meeting.

Qatar is the fifth country visited by the Venezuelan President during his Eurasian tour with a broad cooperation agenda, after being in Türkiye, Algeria, Iran and Kuwait.

"From Qatar, the fifth country we visited in the route of our Bolivarian Diplomacy of Peace, we work for the construction of the cooperation map for the welfare of the Venezuelan people and the union and brotherhood among nations," President Maduro said hours before through his account on the social network Twitter.

Previously, the President spoke with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, emir of the State of Qatar, in which they discussed issues of interest for strengthening relations.

Both countries have had diplomatic relations since 1973, characterized by mutual respect, solidarity and cooperation.

Qatar and Venezuela have signed several agreements in energy, industry, agriculture, oil, and tourism sectors.