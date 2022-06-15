Venezuela and Qatar Review Progress in Bilateral Relations

The Bolivarian leader stressed that his country promotes an agenda of cooperation, peace, and respect with all the nations.

On Wednesday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro held a meeting with Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in which they reviewed progress in energy, economic, and bilateral political relations.

At the Amiri Diwan Palace in Doha, the Bolivarian leader presented some proposals aimed at promoting Venezuelan-Qatarian projects in areas related to energy, industries, investments, agriculture, and tourism.

When exchanging opinions on the current international situation, Maduro stressed that Venezuela promotes an agenda of cooperation, peace, and respect with all the nations.

"We discussed prospects for enhancing cooperation between our two countries in various fields for the good and interest of our two friendly peoples. We also exchanged views on the most prominent issues on the regional and international arenas,” Sheikh Tamim said, as reported by outlet Alarabiya.

The Venezuelan Presidency also indicated that the meeting between the two leaders contributed to the strengthening of diplomatic ties and mutual cooperation.

On June 7, the Venezuelan president began an international tour with the purpose of establishing long-term cooperation instruments with countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa. So far, he has made official visits to Türkiye, Algeria, Iran, Kuwait, and Qatar.