Venezuela: Armed Forces Strike Paramilitaries in Apure

In Venezuela, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces continued operating against the Colombian Armed Drug Trafficking Terrorists (TANCOL) in the state of Apura after a strike on the paramilitaries occurred during the weekend.

The Operational Strategic Commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (CEOFANB), Domingo Hernandez, explained via Twitter the main actions that have been carried out.

Hernandez appointed that the 2022 Bolivarian Shield Operation, "Vuelvan Caras," is actively operating in the region bordering Colombia. He noted that the FANB is working on eliminating explosives, destroying the camps, and expelling the paramilitaries from the national territory.

In the meantime, a program of concrete actions and strategic solutions are being performed in Zulia and Bolivar's borders, intended to strengthen the Citizen Security agencies being this part of the Negro Primero Mission, aimed to improve the military structures.

The Venezuelan authorities seized 350 kilos of cocaine and ammunition in Falcón state, the head of the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (CeoFanb), Domingo Hernández Lárez, reported on Monday.

The Venezuelan Minister for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace, Remigio Ceballos, exposed the innovative, high-impact projects implemented in Bolivar. The main objective is to develop and reinforce the security bodies in the battle against fire, health, information technology, defense, and criminalistics.