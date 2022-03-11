Venezuela Advocates for Peace in Antalya Diplomatic Forum

"Every day there is less multilateralism and more imposition of unlawful coercive measures, which go against the laws and principles of reason and justice": Vice President Rodriguez.

On Friday, Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez called on global powers to respect the sovereignty of countries and work for peace during her speech at the 2022 Diplomatic Forum taking place in the Turkish city of Antalya.

"Every day there is less multilateralism and more imposition of unlawful coercive measures, which go against the laws and principles of reason and justice," Rodriguez stated, recalling that 30 countries —including Venezuela— currently face sanctions from the U.S. and its allies.

"We are ready to engage in an open dialogue with the United States to eliminate this anachronistic policy," she said, stressing that Washington must respect her country's sovereign principles to develop such a process.

Rodriguez rejected that Venezuela was accused of promoting terrorism. "Those who make these arbitrary statements must reassess what terror means,” she stressed, highlighting that the Bolivarian government defends peace and stability for the good of its people.

She also pointed out that Venezuela’s position on the Ukraine-Russia conflict is clear since President Nicolas Maduro called for mediation and effective dialogue between the parties from the very beginning to avoid an armed confrontation. “War is not inevitable. The peoples’ will demands that peace be the future,” Rodriguez said and denied the possibility of establishing Russian naval bases in Venezuelan territory since the Bolivarian Constitution prohibits it. Regarding Colombian President Ivan Duque's hatred discourse against Venezuela, she stressed that this irrational warlike position goes against the political will of the Colombians, most of whom have requested to re-establish diplomatic relations with her country. "Latin America has a great challenge: to understand how prosperous and secure a united continent can be. The U.S. understood well this when it promulgated the Monroe doctrine, which imposed its hegemony on our region to counter this possibility," she recalled, adding that Latin America cannot hand over its protection to any foreign power.