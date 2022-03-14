Venezuela is Recognized in International Arena

The Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia stated that Venezuela's commitment to the United Nations Charter, which is based on the sovereign equality of States, has placed the country in a prominent position in the international arena.

The minister disclosed at the II Diplomatic Forum in Antalya that Venezuela enjoys respect and recognition in international forums.

Plasencia ratified that the Venezuelan State is part of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations. Along these lines, he also expressed that his country advocates the promotion of multilateralism, pointing out that anachronistic unilateralism constitutes a failure in the international dynamics.

The top official denounced the imposition of sanctions against nations in the interest of executing international pressure, saying that it is an unacceptable practice since it violates the ground rules of the UN Charter.

Felix Plasencia, Chancellor of Venezuela: "The sanctions route cannot be seen as a solution or measures to improve anything, but on the contrary, they are an imposition of damage and suffering".

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the diplomat held the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in high regard, stressing that it is a space to promote the defense of multilateralism and discuss main issues related to the world peace.

During the event, the head of Venezuelan Foreign Affiars met with representatives of several countries such as Turkey, Palestine, Cuba, South Africa and the European Union, with whom he discussed issues on the bilateral agenda.