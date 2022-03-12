Venezuela Ratifies to the EU Its Readiness for Dialogue

Venezuela reaffirmed this Saturday to the European Union (EU) the willingness for a peaceful dialogue. It reiterated the demand for lifting the coercive measures imposed by the bloc on Caracas.

In the framework of the II Diplomatic Forum of Antalya, in Turkey, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Felix Plasencia, met with the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

The meeting between the two delegations took place in a pleasant and cordial atmosphere. This action ratifies the principles of Bolivarian diplomacy of being peace-oriented towards respect for the self-determination of peoples and the promotion of a multicentric and pluripolar world.

During the meeting with the head of EU diplomacy, Plasencia reiterated Venezuela's demand to lift the unilateral coercive measures that affect the full enjoyment of the people's fundamental rights.

The dialogue between Plasencia and Borrell took place in the context of the II Diplomatic Forum of Antalya, which will be held until Sunday, March 13, under the motto "Recodification of Diplomacy," to outline new strategies to face the problems of the global agenda and to advance towards peace, solidarity and multilateralism.