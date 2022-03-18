Venezuela Shows Links Between Opposition and Drug Traffickers

According to the president of the Venezuelan parliament, former lawmaker Juan Guaidó had ties with Garofalo for more than seven years.

The president of Venezuela's National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, presented this Friday evidence linking former deputy Juan Guaidó to drug trafficking and terrorist groups.

Jorge Rodríguez, in a special address, showed photographs, videos, conversations and publications in social networks to argue the close ties between drug trafficker Biaggio Benito Garofalo and Venezuelan opponents, including Juan Guaidó, Ismael García and Henrique Capriles.

The president of the Venezuelan parliament showed the public sentence of the Supreme Court of Justice declared in October 2015, where Biaggio Benito Garofalo is charged with an extradition request and an arrest warrant is supported to be prosecuted before the Provincial Court of Spain for the crime of drug trafficking.

Likewise, he showed a 2016 letter issued by the terrorist group Voluntad Popular and signed by Juan Guaidó, in which Garofalo is appointed municipal coordinator of Anaco, Anzoátegui State.

Likewise, he denounced the link of former congressman Marco Aurelio Quiñones with drug trafficking and terrorism leaders through visual evidence and Whatsapp conversations. In this sense, he affirmed, "You cannot say Quiñones, that you were not united by deep emotional ties with Garofalo, because these are just a few screenshots that we are presenting."

At the same time, he said that the Colombian government of Iván Duque is also linked to the Venezuelan opposition and the narco-paramilitary group called "Los Rastrojos." At the same time, he expressed that the Colombian territory served as a training camp for the landing in Macuto.

Regarding the question of the possible inclusion of Guaidó in the dialogue process carried out by the Venezuelan government with the opposition, Rodríguez stated: "We do not meet with drug traffickers. We put drug traffickers in jail".