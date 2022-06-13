President Maduro Visits Pardis Technology Park in Iran

This 1,000-hectares economic zone is designed to house enterprises related to health, innovation, and high-tech knowledge.

On Monday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro visited the Pardis Technology Park (PTP) during his stay in Iran, which aims to expand the scope of bilateral development cooperation.

Located 20 km north east of Tehran, the PTP is a 1,000-hectares economic zone that is designed to house enterprises related to health, innovation, and high-tech knowledge.

"With a view to promoting the exchange of scientific knowledge for the development of our nations, we visited the Pardis Technological Park... The optimization of the health system and the advances in technology is our priority," the Venezuelan leader tweeted.

In this high-tech space, I have toured laboratories and facilities dedicated to matters such as the production of hemodialysis machines and the development of drugs. This visit occurs as part of the activities of the Iran-Venezuela High-Level Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement.

Venezuela and Iran signed a 20-year cooperation plan during President Maduro's two-day visit to Tehran following stops in Turkey and Algeria.



The new deal focuses on agriculture, energy, science, technology, communications, transport, tourism, health and education.

In the PTP there are some 400 technological companies dedicated to the manufacture of equipment for electronic microscopy, medicines, new therapeutic lines towards animal health, and medicines for reproductive health, software, and metal-mechanic productions.

This technological city also has some 1,400 enterprises related to new technologies, artificial intelligence, robotics, and nanotechnologies, areas in which Iran is among the global leaders.

On Monday, Maduro also visited the energy-related Mapna Group Industrial Complex to learn about its technological and scientific advances in oil, gas, and transportation.