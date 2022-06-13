President Maduro Meets With Iran's Oil Minister

The meeting is part of the work agenda developed by the Bolivarian leader during his visit to Iran, the third country in an international tour that previously included Türkiye and Algeria.

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held a working meeting with Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji in Tehran.

This tour seeks to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Venezuela and other countries in areas related to science, technology, agriculture, transportation, energy, tourism, and culture.

The Maduro-Owji meeting focused on energy relations, an area in which the two nations have taken significant steps to strengthen their technological, scientific and financial capabilities.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro visited Iran and signed a historic 20-year cooperation agreement involving energy, technology, and trade.



He pledged support against Western aggression in a joint “anti-imperialist struggle for a better world”https://t.co/eKGFPMkaPf — Benjamin Norton (@BenjaminNorton) June 11, 2022

Caracas and Tehran have become a bridge for communication on hydrocarbons and the expansion of public policies in the areas of oil, petrochemicals and gas.

On May 2, the Bolivarian leader and Owji also held a working day in Caracas when the Iranian official also met with the Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami.

This meeting made it possible to examine the progress of the energy agreements established between Venezuela and Iran.