US Warns About the Contagious New Strain of Omicron

Scientists from the U.S. warned about the risk of a rise in the contagious Omicron strain as the COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted.

Experts from the U.S. have warned about the risk of higher contagious of the Omicron strain as the COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and the new sub-type appeared.

Experts noted the potential health effects after infection as the states have started to lift COVID-19 restrictions aimed at a continuous decline in cases and hospitalization. The new Omicron subvariant, commonly known as BA.2, tends to spread 30 percent more quickly and has been reported as 3.9 percent of all the infections.

National Public Radio said the report indicated that the BA.2 spreads faster than the original Omicron in South Africa, causing a second Omicron surge in Denmark. According to the report, the same could happen in the U.S. as it says that the spread may be on track to accelerate in the near future rapidly."

The specialist has highlighted that the risks of cardiovascular disease of all types increased substantially in the year following COVID-19 infection. Professionals say that many current heart diseases might be related to the virus, plus a worsening condition for many already affected.

Also, take a look at Denmark in the past few days.



There is a new subtype of BA.2 (itself variant of Omicron) that’s rapidly emerging.



BA.2 is already setting in in the US, but will likely be undercounted due to being harder to detect.



So, few weeks.https://t.co/db6zwzTWWX — human Rorschach test (@saintlennybruce) February 22, 2022

"We are expecting a tidal wave of cardiovascular events in the coming years from direct and indirect causes of COVID," said Donald M. Lloyd-Jones, president of the American Heart Association.

Many New York residents disagree with the decision to lift restrictions. According to a poll released on Tuesday by the Siena College Research Institute, where 45 percent voted for keeping the rule of requiring masks or proof of full vaccination in indoor public areas.

Sadiya Khan, an epidemiologist at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine said "I wish the pandemic were over and it was safe to lift vaccine mandates, particularly in spaces where masks will be off for eating and drinking. This seems like a move to promote normalcy without there really being normalcy."