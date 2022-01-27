China Alerts to U.S. Military Expansion Along Russia’s Borders

Beijing warns of the danger that military expansion along Russia's borders stands for the region's security.

With the tensions growing between Washington and Moscow's administrations, China warned that the safety of the European continent is an issue that deserves special attention, and by no means, should be taken lightly.

In the middle of the confrontation, Wang Yi, Beijing's Foreign Minister, has advised Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, to calm growing tensions in the region.

The Chinese Minister called for a change of mindset focused on European security, which is needed to eliminate the Cold War mentality. An efficient and sustainable negotiation mechanism for the continent constitutes a priority, said Wang Yi.

He also added that the military activities of the blocs in the region must be restrained. According to his comments, there is no way of guaranteeing the security of one country by the deployment of military force and instigation of violence.

China supports Russia



China strongly opposes all kinds of small cycles



He called on all parties concerned to consider each other's legitimate security concerns, avoid hostilities and conflicts, and resolve differences and disputes properly pic.twitter.com/TFRQcMlSHn — Power Up (@shootup_11) January 27, 2022

Wang made such remarks because of Washington's response to Moscow's proposals, which claims that the U.S. government will not get involved in NATO's determinations of continuing its expansion into Ukraine, Georgia, and other strategic regions engaged in the conflict.

Yuri Ushakov, an advisor to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said that the Chinese leader Xi Jinping supports Moscow's efforts to gain guarantees from the U.S-led bloc. Guarantees that would ensure a lower risk of conflict in the continent.

Ushakov expressed Russia's will to keep China aware of the negotiations' development with the U.S. and NATO's allies on the occasion of Xi Jinping's support of the Russian cause.