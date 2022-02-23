International Campaign Against US Military Bases in Cuba

On Wednesday, an international message was released via Twitter against the military bases placed in Cuba.

The initiative was scheduled for 09:00 hours, local time, according to the report by the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP).

This initiative was a response to the call made by the World Peace Council, aimed to take actions condemning the existence of these enclaves on foreign soil.

The ICAP reported that the main hatch tags used for the event were #ReturnGuantanamotoCubaNow, #Cuba, and #CubaVive. The Institute noted that the date was scheduled since the first International Conference against the United States and NATO Military Bases, held in 2018.

#Cuba no cesará en su lucha por la devolución del territorio ocupado por la Base Naval de Guantánamo, ni dejará de exigir el levantamiento del criminal bloqueo impuesto hace más de 60 años y que afecta el desarrollo económico y social de nuestro pueblo. #DevuelvanGuantanamoYa pic.twitter.com/OgolrnAOVt — ICAP Las Tunas (@ICAPlastunas) February 23, 2022

Cuba will not cease its fight for the return of the territory occupied by the Guantánamo Naval Base, nor will it stop demanding the lifting of the criminal blockade imposed more than 60 years ago and which affects the economic and social development of our people.

The ICAP highlighted that the date was chosen honoring the signing of the agreement with the illegal U.S. naval base in Guantanamo, becoming official on February 23, 1903.

This illegal base placed in eastern Cuba was the first established by the U.S. government outside its borders.