U.S: Calls on UN Security Council for Ukraine Crisis

The U.S government continues to allege that Russia has plans to invade Ukraine, despite the Kremlin's statements denying the fact.

After the continued allegations of Washington saying that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine, ignoring Moscow's statements denying the accusations, Russia accused the U.S. and other western countries of manipulating the fears of war and called them to cease this dangerous rhetoric.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the UN has convened on the UN Security Council to bear in mind the serious risks that the U.S allegedly Russia's aggressive and destabilizing behavior posed all around the world. The diplomat further suggested the Council take into account Russia's actions more than its statements.

Thomas-Greenfield said that for next February Russia is planning to increase its military forces in allied Belarus' territory to 30,000. She exposed Washington's hopes that Moscow goes for the diplomacy path over the conflict in Ukraine.

The U.S. urged the Russian government to participate in a public meeting over Ukraine's situation, with Washington, remarking this was the way Moscow could discuss its security concerns. The ambassador to the UN noted that by acceding to the offer, the Kremlin would show its disposal on the matter.

U.S. and Russia clash over Ukraine at UN Security Council

https://t.co/iwkT2tkPW8 — Alan Nishihara (@Alan_Nishihara) February 1, 2022

"The United States has been clear. If this is truly about Russia's security concerns in Europe, we're offering them an opportunity to address these concerns at the negotiating table", Thomas-Greenfield stated.

During the voting on the proposal, Russia and China voted against it, with 10 votes in favor of the Security Council Members and three more abstaining. China's representative in the UN urged both parts to hold "quiet diplomacy" negotiations instead of public meetings that could result in "public confrontation."