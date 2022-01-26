U.S. Response Is Given to Russia’s Offer on Security Affairs

Washington and NATO respond to Russia’s proposals regarding its national security.

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, confirmed that American officials had offered a response regarding collective security in Europe.

John Sullivan, U.S. ambassador, delivered a response from Washington and NATO on Russian security proposals.

Eight points constituted Moscow's request. Among them, stopping NATO's military expansion in Eastern Europe and a block on Ukraine and Georgia from becoming members of the bloc were points marked on the Russian draft bilateral treaty.

The removal of nuclear stockpiles and offensive weapons along the borders of Russia is a demand Moscow insists on legally guaranteeing.

⚡️����⚡NATO response to Russia's proposals on security guarantees states that Russia's key demands are "unacceptable" - DPA agency pic.twitter.com/cxUy6MqRrs — Alex kennedy (@Alexkennedy30) January 26, 2022

According to reports, Russia has been asked not to make the response public. Lavrov has announced to the Russian parliament that the essentials of their reaction will be communicated to the Russian people.

Now that an American reply has been received, Lavrov expressed that the following steps concerning Russia's security will be studied.

Russian Foreign Ministry will work with other departments to submit to President Vladimir Putin a proposal in the following steps.