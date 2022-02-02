China: President Response To U.S. Mayors’ Letters

On Monday, the Chinese President replied to the letters from the mayors of Tacoma and Steilacoom

China's President, Xi Jinping, responded separately on Monday to Victoria Woodards and Dick Muri's letters, mayors of Tacoma and Steilacoom from the U.S. state of Washington.

Xi's replies were sent on Monday, as he underlined that the Beijing Olympic Winter Games is a happy event for the Chinese people and a great event for the international Olympic cause.

The President stated that with the Chinese people's support and the international community assistance, China will present a simple, safe and splendid Olympic Games, he noted the Olympic practice motto will be "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together," and bring people across the world together for a shared future. He also extended holiday greetings to all people in both cities.

In Woodards and Muri's recently separately letter to Xi, they extended their Spring Festival greetings to the Chinese President and people, wishing success for the Beijing Winter Olympics. Woodards noted how fortunate is for the whole world to have a responsible host country with great organizational capacity like China to hold a safe, healthy, and successful Winter Olympics, referring to the COVID-19 current situation.

Xi Jinping will host 21 world leaders at the Winter Olympics and a majority of them preside over non-democratic regimes https://t.co/ecKjkb8huh via @bpolitics — Colum Murphy (@Colum_M) February 2, 2022 She stressed that the people of Tacoma will watch the Beijing Winter Olympics and cheer for athletes and Beijing.

Moreover, Muri wrote that people from Steilacoom have high expectations of the Beijing Winter Olympics and believe it will be well organized and successful. In addition, he said that the 6 700 residents of Steilacoom, as well as he and his family, will look forward to watching the athletes' performance on television.