    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > China

China: President Response To U.S. Mayors’ Letters

  • The Chinese President answered the letters sent by U.S. mayors on the Beijing Olympic Winter Games. Feb. 2, 2022.

    The Chinese President answered the letters sent by U.S. mayors on the Beijing Olympic Winter Games. Feb. 2, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@kabarpol

Published 2 February 2022 (4 hours 20 minutes ago)
Opinion

On Monday, the Chinese President replied to the letters from the mayors of Tacoma and Steilacoom 

China's President, Xi Jinping, responded separately on Monday to Victoria Woodards and Dick Muri's letters, mayors of Tacoma and Steilacoom from the U.S. state of Washington.

RELATED:
Winter Olympics to Make New Contribution to The World: Yang

Xi's replies were sent on Monday, as he underlined that the Beijing Olympic Winter Games is a happy event for the Chinese people and a great event for the international Olympic cause.

The President stated that with the Chinese people's support and the international community assistance, China will present a simple, safe and splendid Olympic Games, he noted the Olympic practice motto will be "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together," and bring people across the world together for a shared future. He also extended holiday greetings to all people in both cities.

In Woodards and Muri's recently separately letter to Xi, they extended their Spring Festival greetings to the Chinese President and people, wishing success for the Beijing Winter Olympics. Woodards noted how fortunate is for the whole world to have a responsible host country with great organizational capacity like China to hold a safe, healthy, and successful Winter Olympics, referring to the COVID-19 current situation.

She stressed that the people of Tacoma will watch the Beijing Winter Olympics and cheer for athletes and Beijing.

Moreover, Muri wrote that people from Steilacoom have high expectations of the Beijing Winter Olympics and believe it will be well organized and successful. In addition, he said that the 6 700 residents of Steilacoom, as well as he and his family, will look forward to watching the athletes' performance on television.

Tags

China Beijing Olympic Winter Games U.S.

People

Xi Jinping Victoria Woodards Dick Muri

Xinhua
by teleSUR/gfl-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.