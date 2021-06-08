US Vice President Kamala Harris Lands in Mexico from Guatemala

Kamala Harris met Tuesday with the Mexican president with whom she has already spoken twice by telephone.

The vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, arrived late Monday night in Mexico to meet with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to discuss immigration issues.

Harris was received at the airport of the Mexican capital by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and other government representatives.

The visit of Kamala Harris will last less than 24 hours as she will leave the U.S. on Tuesday afternoon.

Kamala Harris, who President Joe Biden has entrusted with the management of the migration crisis in Central America, will meet for the first time in person with the Mexican President, with whom she has already spoken twice by telephone.

Today, President @lopezobrador_ and I discussed our shared interests in security, economic opportunity, vaccines, and migration. The United States sees Mexico as a partner on these issues. https://t.co/49p1iyChKu pic.twitter.com/Ux2oXihtcp — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 8, 2021

"We agree that Central American countries must be helped, that investments must be made so that there is development and jobs in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras, and that we are in the best disposition to help," said López Obrador this Monday during his usual morning press conference.

Kamala Harris' tour of Guatemala and Mexico has as its main objective the search for solutions to irregular migration, which is on the rise.

The immigration policies of the Biden administration have increased the number of irregular migrants, mostly Central Americans, who seek to enter the country through Mexican territory.