AMLO To Propose Kamala Harris Total Opening Of US-Mexico Border

During a virtual meeting on Friday, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) will ask U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to reopen the border, which has been closed since March 2020 for non-essential travels.
"Harris and I will discuss immigration issues and other matters of interest to both nations," AMLO said and assured that U.S. citizens are anxiously awaiting normalized travel between their countries.
Harris, who is Washington's point person on regional migration, will travel to Mexico and Guatemala in June to address the border crisis that has worsened during the health emergency.
"The conversation I will have with Harris on Friday will be a preamble to the issues we will address during her visit to my country. We need to assist the migratory crisis and address its causes," AMLO assured.
He also mentioned that both countries can normalize tourism because they have made great strides in their people's vaccination. So far, 45 percent of U.S. citizens have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines, while Mexico has vaccinated 10 percent of its population.
This Latin American country has reported over 2.35 million COVID-19 cases and 218,000 deaths, while the U.S. has reported 32.5 million infections and nearly 580,000 losses, the highest number of deaths worldwide.
The U.S.-Mexico border is one of the most active ones in the world. Nearly one million people cross it daily.