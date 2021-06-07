Mexico Hopes To Reach Migration Agreements With Kamala Harris

Foreign Affairs Minister Ebrad mentioned that development cooperation will be another important topic in the talks with the U.S. Vice President.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) said his country hopes to reach immigration and border agreements after the visit of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday.

"We want to maintain a very good relationship with the U.S. government," AMLO said, adding that President Joe Biden "has behaved very well."

The Mexican president remarked that the main theme of the visit is the management of migration flows from Central American countries to Mexico and the United States.

In April, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported that 178,120 undocumented migrants were apprehended at the border with Mexico.

I’m here in Guatemala City for my first international trip as Vice President. I look forward to meeting with President @DrGiammattei and community leaders. pic.twitter.com/HHCWRt2zBi — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 7, 2021

"This visit opens opportunities to begin to align positions on migration cooperation," said Guadalupe Gonzalez, a researcher at the Colegio de Mexico (COLMEX).

On Friday, Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrad mentioned that development cooperation will be another important topic in the talks with the U.S. Vice President.

Currently, the United States has a US$4 billion program to promote the development of Central American countries through actions focused on strengthening citizen security, combating corruption, and reducing poverty.

Mexico has also programs related to reforestation and scholarships for young people in Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.