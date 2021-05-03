Kamala Harris Rejects Actions of the President of El Salvador

The United States urged him to respect the separation of powers, defend the press, and support the private sector.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday rejected the actions of El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele who dismissed his country's Attorney General and Supreme Court judges.

"Washington is concerned about El Salvador's democracy. An independent judiciary is vital to a healthy democracy and a strong economy," Harris tweeted.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also reacted to Bukele's decision to remove Salvadoran Attorney General Raul Melara.

"We urge President Bukele not to interrupt El Salvador's democratic path, respect the separation of powers, defend the press, and support the private sector," he alerted.

For our expert @welpita, the inter-institutional conflicts in Guatemala & El Salvador differ in many aspects, specially the popular support that Giammattei lacks and Bukele gets, but they are similar in threaten the independence of the Judicial Power and, accordingly, democracy . https://t.co/oDkPedUQgX — Albert Hirschman Centre on Democracy (@AHDCentre) May 3, 2021