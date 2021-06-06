Anti-Corruption Protests Ahead of Harris' Arrival in Guatemala

U.S. Vice President will meet with local authorities to address issues related to migration flows.

On Saturday, dozens of Guatemalans took to the street to protest corruption and political persecution under President Alejandro Giammattei's administration.

The protests occurred ahead of the visit of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to this country, where she will address pressing bilateral issues such as migration.

Gathered in the Constitution Square, citizens demanded the resignation of several officials, among whom was Congress chairman Allan Rodriguez. Protests were seen in the Quetzaltenango and Totonicapan departments.

Demonstrators demanded also Juan Solorzano's freedom, who was arrested for alleged electoral crimes on May. 19.

In #Guatemala City, people are protesting corruption, attempts to shutter the anti-impunity prosecutor's bureau, arrests of anti-corruption analysts, criminalization of Indigenous leaders, judges now on the top court despite irregularities... US VP Kamala Harris arrives tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/AGxuFw5oKG — Sandra Cuffe (@Sandra_Cuffe) June 5, 2021

Solorzano, who was the chairman of the Superintendence of Tax Administration (SAT), is well-known for combatting tax fraud by big companies such as Aceros de Guatemala.

He collaborated with the Public Prosecutor Office in the "La Linea" case, which unveiled a corruption network headed by ex-President Otto Perez (2004-2008).

After her visit to Guatemala, the U.S. Vice President will travel to Mexico, where she will meet President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).