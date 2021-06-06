Anti-Corruption Protests Ahead of Harris' Arrival in Guatemala

On Saturday, dozens of Guatemalans took to the street to protest corruption and political persecution under President Alejandro Giammattei's administration.
The protests occurred ahead of the visit of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to this country, where she will address pressing bilateral issues such as migration.
Gathered in the Constitution Square, citizens demanded the resignation of several officials, among whom was Congress chairman Allan Rodriguez. Protests were seen in the Quetzaltenango and Totonicapan departments.
Demonstrators demanded also Juan Solorzano's freedom, who was arrested for alleged electoral crimes on May. 19.
Solorzano, who was the chairman of the Superintendence of Tax Administration (SAT), is well-known for combatting tax fraud by big companies such as Aceros de Guatemala.
He collaborated with the Public Prosecutor Office in the "La Linea" case, which unveiled a corruption network headed by ex-President Otto Perez (2004-2008).
After her visit to Guatemala, the U.S. Vice President will travel to Mexico, where she will meet President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).