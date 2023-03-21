Currently, the United States has twice as many soldiers in Poland as it had before 2022.

On Tuesday, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak inaugurated the facility that will house the command post of the U.S. 5th Army Corps in the city of Powidz.

This unit, whose establishment in Polish territory was decided at the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) held in Madrid in July 2022, will be installed in the barracks that until now housed the Polish Regional Support Group (ASG-Q).

This is the fourth permanent U.S. military settlement in Europe and the first one in Poland, Blaszczak said, adding that the facility will be named "Camp Kosciuszko" in honor of Polish general Tadeusz Kosciuszko, who fought for independence from the United States .

The U.S. detachment's main mission will be to manage the outposts and logistical support to the U.S. air units and the 10,000 soldiers that Washington keeps deployed in Poland.

When NATO’s Ukrainian meat grinder runs out of men, Washington is preparing #Poland as their next round of fodder.



Poland is now amassing an army of 300,000 & intends to fight Russia in 2024 in the event of the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine…. pic.twitter.com/CqFCCIx8Is — Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) March 20, 2023

Currently, the United States has twice as many soldiers in Poland as it had before 2022. Blaszczak stressed that the permanent installation of U.S. troops in his country "acquires exceptional significance" in the context of the Ukrainian conflict.

He also emphasized that U.S. support "strengthens Poland's defense capabilities." It is also a historic milestone in relations" bilaterally, as well as for "NATO's eastern flank."

Blaszczak recalled that "the Polish Army is equipped with a lot of U.S.-made equipment, such as Abrams tanks, HIMARS missile launchers or F-35 planes."