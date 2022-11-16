Zelenski Seeks To Start a Conflict Between Russia and NATO

Statements by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky about a missile falling in Poland represent an attempt to provoke a direct conflict between NATO nations and Russia, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said Wednesday.

"These are statements by a man who cannot but have access to the information that it was Ukrainian missiles launched by Ukrainian air defense systems that crossed into Polish territory (...) That means that this is not just an intentional attempt at disinformation but rather a conscious attempt to involve NATO, which is waging a proxy war ('proxy war' in English) with Russia in Ukraine, in a direct conflict with our country," the diplomat said.

On Wednesday, Zelenski said he did not doubt that the missile was not Ukrainian.

Several Polish media reported on Tuesday the impact of two missiles in the town of Przewodów, about seven kilometers from the Ukrainian border, which caused two fatalities. Still, Polish authorities later spoke of a single missile.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs limited itself to saying that the projectile was of "Russian" manufacture, a designation that refers to former Soviet production.

The Russian Defense Ministry indicated that on Tuesday, they attacked targets at least 35 kilometers from the border with Poland, ruled out any connection between the published photos of alleged fragments with their arsenals and described the reports of certain Polish media on the impact of alleged Russian missiles as "an intentional provocation aimed at increasing tension."

Polish President Andrzej Duda declared on Wednesday that there is no indication that the missile strike in Poland was a deliberate attack against the country and admitted that there is no evidence that Russia launched it, but, on the contrary, "it is most likely an anti-ballistic missile used by the Ukrainian defense forces."

In his turn, the Secretary General of the Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, admitted that preliminary data confirmed that Ukrainian air defense systems had reached Poland.

