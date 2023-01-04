Poland Asks UN to Help Secure WWII Damages From Germany

In 2022, the Polish government started a process to demand US$1.4 billion from Germany for the material losses suffered during the Second World War.

On Tuesday, Poland asked for the intervention of the United Nations over World War II reparations with Germany, whose troops remained on Polish territory from 1939 to 1945.

"The United Nations system offers instruments for dialogue as well as for introducing the international community to the scale of the damages caused by the German aggression and occupation during the war, and Poland intends to use them," Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk said.

On Sept. 1, 2022, the Polish government presented a report detailing the material losses suffered by Poland during World War II, along with a pledge to demand money from Germany in reparations, to the tune of US$1.4 trillion.

On Oct. 3, 2022, Poland's Foreign Affairs Ministry sent a diplomatic note to Germany demanding compensation for the damage. On Tuesday, however, Germany's Foreign Ministry responded to the note regarding WWII reparations, stating that the "issue remains closed."

"The position of the German Foreign Office on our note is false. The case of unsettled compensation for Poland for the effects of WWII remains open; morally, politically, and legally. We have an international campaign ahead of us, but I am sure that we will win for both Poland and Poles!," Mularczyk replied.

On Wednesday, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller announced that his country will also position the demand for war reparations within the European Union's institutions.

"Fleeing from one's own crimes is not the best diplomatic stance and this is something we will make clear both in Europe and at the United Nations," he said.