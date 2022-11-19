Poland To Prevent Lavrov Participation in OSCE Council

The Russian Foreign Ministry stresses that what happened is incompatible with the chairmanship of the organization, in which 57 countries participate as sovereign and independent states on an equal footing.

Poland's decision to deny Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the possibility to participate in the OSCE Foreign Ministers' Council meeting in Lodz is an unprecedented provocative step, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The decision of Poland, which is the current chairman of the OSCE, to veto the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers in Lodz on December 1-2 is an unprecedented provocative action," the statement said.

#Poland said it would not let #Lavrov, under European sanctions, in the country for the meeting.#Russia https://t.co/7WZUdDTTZV — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) November 19, 2022

During the year, Warsaw collapsed the foundations of the OSCE, most of the key events were canceled or held in a postponed format. It was specified that Warsaw's initiative violates the status of the presiding country of the organization.

The Russian delegation will be headed by Russian Ambassador to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich, the Foreign Ministry said.