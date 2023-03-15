Poland Will Soon Send Fighter Jets to Ukraine - Prime Minister

Warsaw has not specified the number of MiG-29 fighters it will supply.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference that in about four to six weeks, Poland could supply Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

Warsaw has not specified the number of MiG-29 fighters it will test. The country currently has a total of 28 MiG-29 fighters in active service.

Slovakia, meanwhile, has also announced that it will supply Ukraine with its MiG-29s in a joint process with Poland. According to Defense Minister Jarolslav Nad, the European country plans to deliver 10 of its 11 MiG-29s.

Both Poland and Slovakia, NATO countries, are calling on other members of the bloc to join this initiative. Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Warsaw has already sent Kiev 14 Leopard tanks.

Ukraine, whose military has been using Soviet-made jets for decades, has been insistently demanding both Soviet and Western aircraft from its NATO allies.

Moscow considers that supplying fighters to Kiev means the West's war against Russia. This move will further extend the conflict, far from altering its outcome, the country has warned.