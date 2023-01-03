Germany Rules Out Negotiating War Reparations With Poland

Germany has refused to enter into negotiations with Poland regarding reparations for World War II (1939-1945), the Polish Foreign Ministry denounced.

"On December 28, 2022, the German Foreign Ministry replied to the note of the Polish Chancellery dated October 3, 2022. On January 3, 2023, the note reached the Polish Foreign Ministry. According to the German Government, the issue of reparations and compensation for war losses in Poland remains closed, and the German Executive has no intention to negotiate on it," the statement said.

The Polish diplomatic body insists that "the Government of the Republic of Poland will continue its efforts to settle the debts incurred due to German aggression and occupation between 1939 and 1945".

At the beginning of October, Poland sent an official note to Germany asking it to pay some 1.3 billion dollars for the destruction caused during World War II.

The Berlin government emphasized that it had no intention of making transfers to Poland because they had already paid enough and there was no reason to question the Polish waiver of reparations, formulated in 1953.