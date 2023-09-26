US Must Investigate Attack on Cuban Embassy, Russia & China Say

According to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the U.S. bears the responsibility to protect diplomatic missions and their personnel.

On Tuesday, China and Russia condemned the Molotov cocktail attack on the Cuban embassy in Washington that occurred on Sunday.

The Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin denounced the act as an act of terrorism and urged U.S. authorities to urgently address this case.

"We call upon the U.S. to establish the truth, resolve the case promptly, and take effective measures to ensure the security of diplomatic institutions and their personnel," he said.

The Chinese diplomat reminded that, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the United States bears the responsibility to protect diplomatic missions and their personnel on its territory.

There is now video showing the terrorist attack on Cuba's embassy in Washington, DC, using two Molotov cocktails.



This was the second terror attack on the Cuban embassy in three years: https://t.co/ttw2V8lSy0 https://t.co/8lKH1Ldltx pic.twitter.com/zzSJ7W4R0G — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) September 26, 2023

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova strongly condemned the armed attack and urged that the crime not go unpunished.

"We hope that U.S. authorities conduct a swift and thorough investigation into all circumstances of the incident," she stated.

Zakharova also recalled that this is not the first attack on the Cuban diplomatic mission in Washington and pointed out that "an atmosphere of threats against the government of the Island of Liberty continues to be nurtured" in the United States.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller informed that his country's authorities are conducting an investigation into the events at the Cuban embassy. He deemed the attacks and threats against diplomatic facilities as unacceptable.