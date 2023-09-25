Venezuela Condemns Attack on the Cuban Embassy in Washington

"We stand in solidarity with the Cuban people and authorities," Venezuelan FM Gil said.

On Sunday night, the Government of Venezuela condemned the attack with Molotov cocktails on the Cuban embassy in Washington.

"From Venezuela, we condemn this new terrorist attack against the sovereign integrity of Cuba. We stand in solidarity with its people and authorities," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said through social networks.

Previously, the Cuban government described as a "terrorist attack" the throwing of two Molotov cocktails against its Embassy in Washington by an unknown individual.

"Today's night, 9/24, the Cuban Embassy in the U.S. was the target of a terrorist attack by an individual who threw two Molotov cocktails. There was no damage to the personnel. The details are being determined," Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez stated.

He accused anti-Cuban groups of the attack, pointing out that "they resort to terrorism when they feel impunity" and denounced that Cuba has alerted U.S. authorities repeatedly about this situation.

The Cuban Embassy in Washington already suffered another attack in April 2020, when an individual fired with an assault rifle at the headquarters of the diplomatic building.

On social networks, the reactions to the attack on the Cuban embassy were immediate and demonstrated their solidarity with the Caribbean nation.

"The irony of international relations. Cuba is on the U.S. list of 'State sponsor of terrorism' and a few hours ago the Cuban embassy suffered a new terrorist attack involving two Molotov cocktails. The second since April 2020," Anibal Garzon, a Spanish sociologist, pointed out.