ALBA-TCP Condemns Attack Against Cuba’s Embassy in the US

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of the Americas - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) issued an official communiqué on Monday condemning the "terrorist attack" against Cuba's diplomatic headquarters in the U.S.

The member states recalled that "the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations establishes the obligation of the receiving State to respect and protect the premises of the mission."

The Alliance noted that "this is not the first time that the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba has been the victim of acts of terrorism and violence in the territory of the United States."

"The most recent event occurred on April 30, 2020, when an individual fired with an assault rifle against the facade of the mission. Anti-Cuban groups turn to terrorism when they feel impunity, something about which Cuba has repeatedly alerted U.S. authorities," denounced the organization in the text.

On the night of Sunday, September 24, an individual threw two Molotov cocktails at the Cuban diplomatic headquarters, an act which did not cause any victims or injuries.

ALBA-TCP considered "inadmissible that Cuba is on a unilateral list of countries that allegedly sponsor international terrorism when it is the victim of these attacks."

The text underlines the organization's demand that Cuba "be excluded from the aforementioned unilateral and arbitrary list," drawn up by the United States.

"ALBA-TCP reiterates its strong condemnation of this terrorist attack, urges compliance with international law and international conventions and supports the measures taken by the Government of the Republic of Cuba in the face of this aggression," the communiqué added.

In tune with the Cuban government, ALBA-TCP also demanded "the action of the U.S. authorities" in the face of the violence at diplomatic headquarters.

The Alliance is made up of Cuba, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Bolivia and Venezuela.