Molotov Cocktails Are Thrown at the Cuban Embassy in Washington

On Sunday, the Cuban Government classified the throwing of two Molotov cocktails at its embassy in Washington by an individual as a "terrorist attack."

"On the night of today, 9/24, the Cuban Embassy in the USA was the target of a terrorist attack by an individual who threw two Molotov cocktails. There were no injuries to personnel. Details are being clarified," said Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.

He and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel returned to Havana on Sunday after a week in New York for the opening of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), during which the Cuban delegation engaged in intensive diplomatic activities.

Rodriguez accused anti-Cuban groups of the attack, stating that they "resort to terrorism when they feel impunity" and denounced that the Cuban government has repeatedly alerted "U.S. authorities to this situation."

�� I’m outside the Cuban Embassy in DC which was violently attacked with Molotov cocktails tonight



���� LET CUBA LIVE! The US needs to investigate this & the 2020 AK-47 attack as acts of terrorism! End the US war on Cuba!



✊ COME TO THE EMBASSY AT 5pm TOMORROW TO STAND WITH CUBA pic.twitter.com/altFlu9Wez — Calla (@CallaWalsh) September 25, 2023

He added that the Cuban Embassy in Washington had already suffered another attack in April 2020 when an individual fired an assault rifle at the diplomatic mission's headquarters.

The Cuban government delegation returned to Havana on Sunday after Diaz-Canel spoke on the first day of the UNGA, as well as in other high-level parallel forums on the environment and sustainable development goals.

Diaz-Canel, who had previously attended the UNGA in 2018, also took the opportunity to meet with other leaders and participate in various events with social groups that support Cuba.