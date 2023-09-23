Cuban President Appreciates Solidarity With Cuba and Venezuela

The president thanked the hundreds of members of solidarity movements present at the event against the U.S. blockade on the two nations.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez took part on Saturday in an act of solidarity with Cuba and Venezuela held in New York City.

During the act, organized by U.S. solidarity movements, Díaz-Canel said that Cuba and Venezuela will win thanks to the heroism of their peoples and the support of solidarity movements in the U.S. and around the world.

Díaz-Canel said that both nations are fighting for a better world that is possible. He recognized the value of solidarity for the peoples of the two countries, immersed in the tasks of development in the midst of the aggressiveness by the U.S.



The president thanked the hundreds of participants in the evening "for accompanying the struggle of the Cuban people against the blockade of the U.S. government." In this regard, Díaz-Canel mentioned the support given to the island in the face of the attempts to isolate it on the occasion of the Summit of the Americas, as well as the systematic actions carried out against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington.

Por mucho tiempo no vamos a olvidar la tarde de este viernes #22DeSeptiembre en la sede de nuestra misión @CUBAONU en Nueva York.



Afuera el abrazo de la solidaridad. Adentro el de los cubanos que aman a la Patria. #SomosCuba "con todos y para el bien de todos". pic.twitter.com/fAVFzwvjwt — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) September 23, 2023

The tweet reads, "For a long time we will not forget this Friday afternoon September 22 at our @CUBAONU mission headquarters in New York. Out with the embrace of solidarity. Inside the embrace of Cubans who love their homeland. We are Cuba "with all and for the good of all."

He recalled that on the first day of this visit to the UN, he paid tribute to leader Malcolm X, who opened the doors of the New York neighborhood of Harlem to Fidel Castro when he traveled to the debates of the United Nations General Assembly in 1960. He said that from the meeting between the two a friendship was born that, six decades later, strengthens the ties between Cuba and the American people.

Cuba spoke at the United Nations in its capacity as president pro tempore of the G77 + China, said Díaz-Canel noting that we spoke for the countries of the South, of their successes and challenges in the struggle for development and justice.

He criticized the current economic model, which guarantees lavish living conditions for a minority at the cost of keeping most of the world in the midst of deprivations of all kinds, with deficits in food, employment, health services and other difficulties that are a consequence of underdevelopment.

�� | Momentos del acto de solidaridad con Cuba y Venezuela en Nueva York.



Cuba Sí, Bloqueo No!#MejorSinBloqueo pic.twitter.com/01BgoxuR4X — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) September 24, 2023

The tweet reads, "Moments of the act of solidarity with Cuba and Venezuela in New York. Cuba Yes, Blockade No!"

The Cuban president said that the nations of the South are the first victims of climate change. He also defended that the peoples have the right to choose their destiny without foreign interference or impositions; the right to their natural resources, which cannot continue to be the patrimony of multinationals.

He added that the peoples also have the right to identify and reject alienating cultural patterns that other nations wish to impose on them through the media, patterns that constitute new forms of colonization and that they try to demobilize.

He recalled that the U.S. Government engaged in criminal behavior against Cuba during the Covid-19 pandemic, such as pressuring companies and nations not to sell medicines, pulmonary ventilators and medical oxygen to Havana.

In this respect, he said that the island was able to overcome such situation thanks to the public health system and the contribution of the scientific sector to develop vaccines, other medicines, protocols and pulmonary ventilators.

Amid such a scenario, the effort made by solidarity movements in other nations to send syringes and other means to Cuba was very encouraging, the president said.

Furthermore, he noted the U.S. blockade has caused innumerable damages to the country, but it did not and will not succeed in defeating the Revolution. He said that the creative resistance developed by Cuba demonstrated that imperialism does not have the capacity to bend the will or break the commitment of the Cuban people to the Revolution and Socialism.

Cuba will continue forward in its struggle for socialism, social justice and for a better world, the Cuban president said.