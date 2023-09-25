Cuban Embassy in Washington Asked the US to Evaluate the Attack

"The act of violence and impotence could have cost valuable lives. We denounce it and expect action from the U.S. authorities," Cuban president Diaz-Canel said.

On Monday, the Cuban ambassador to the United States Lianys Torres said that after the attack at the Cuban embassy in Washington, the U.S. authorities were "immediately" notified to inform them of what happened and to investigate it.

"After last night's terrorist attack against our Embassy was perpetrated, we immediately contacted the U.S. authorities, who were given access to the Mission to take samples of the Molotov cocktails," she said.

Her message was accompanied by four photographs in which remains of a Molotov cocktail can be seen in one of the windows of the building and another on the ground.

On Monday morning, the area had returned to normal and there were no apparent signs of increased security. The attack occurred on Sunday afternoon, when an individual threw two Molotov cocktails at the diplomatic building.

�� JOIN US TODAY AT 5 IN DC: #LetCubaLive against Terror!



Demand the US investigate these attacks as terrorism & to take Cuba off the State Sponsors of Terrorism List!



Join us outside the embassy in pink with flowers, signs of support & love �� pic.twitter.com/DUrjTFU9Cj — CODEPINK (@codepink) September 25, 2023

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez had returned to Havana hours earlier after spending a week in New York on the occasion of the opening of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

On Sunday night, Rodriguez described the attack as terrorist and accused anti-Cuban groups of it. He pointed out that these "turn to terrorism when they feel impunity" and denounced that the Cuban government has alerted the U.S. authorities repeatedly about this situation.

He added that the Cuban embassy in Washington already suffered another attack in April 2020, when "an individual fired an assault rifle at the headquarters" of the diplomatic legation. On Monday, the Cuban government called on the United States to action.

"Hate launched last night, again, a terrorist attack against our Embassy in Washington, in an act of violence and impotence that could have cost valuable lives. We denounce it and expect action from the U.S. authorities," Diaz-Canel said through social networks.