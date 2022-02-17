US Deploys F-35 Fighters to Germany as Tensions Rise In Ukraine

On Wednesday, the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command announced that a fifth-generation F-35A stealth fighter jet squadron was redeployed to German territory.

The Command's announcement did not detail how many jets were deployed. Still, the standard amount of the U.S. Air Force fighter squadrons is between 18 and 24 aircraft, including support vehicles, such as aerial refueling tankers.

The statement noted that the redeployment was supported by "the full cooperation of the German government." [Deployed F-35s] would bolster readiness, enhance NATO's collective defense posture, and further increase air integration capabilities with allied and partner nations," said the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command.

According to the U.S. Air Forces commander in Europe, General Jeffrey Harrigian, the deployment of more F-35s in Germany "significantly enhances our support to NATO's defenses." The commander of the 388th Fighter Wing, Col Craig Andrie, considers that the maneuver "proves we can provide our air force with the capabilities of the F-35A anywhere in the world rapidly".

During this week, six KC-135 air-refueling tankers to another German airbase - Ramstein- were also moved by the U.S. Air Forces. Washington moved eight F-15E strike fighters to a base near the Polish town of Lask.

Bloc members justified the U.S. Air Force's recent movements from just part of a more extensive redeployment towards eastern borders by NATO with the need of stopping Russia from invading Ukraine.

NATO and the West have been alleging for a month that Russia has plans to invade its neighbor, saying that the build-up of Russian military forces near Ukrainian borders is the proof of the imminent aggression, allegations denied by the Kremlin.