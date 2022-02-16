2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing: The Most-viewed Games in US

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics could become the most-viewed video program in U.S. history.

The Games are top-rated among ordinary Americans. U.S. and Chinese Olympians have displayed a friendly relationship during the ongoing event, satirizing the Washington-led farce of a diplomatic boycott of the Games.

According to media industry insiders, the 2022 Olympics in Beijing could become the most-watched video program in U.S. history, in the current context of a boom in streaming services and social media.

Social media is full of memorable and emotional moments shared by many Olympians from the United States and behind the scene stories at the Villages.

More than 100 million Americans have enjoyed watching the Winter Olympics, where athletes sharingsharetheir talents, skills, and sportsmanship inside and outside competition venues.

The Olympic Broadcasting Service (OBS) announced a few days ago that the Beijing Winter Olympic Games had become the most watched Winter Olympic Games in history. It had also been followed by over two billion people on social media platforms worldwide. pic.twitter.com/RqLGzqYNtB — TwiChen (@Twichen) February 14, 2022

Beijing is the first city to host both winter and summer Games.

The fraternity among athletes that can be seen in the Games is ratified by the new Olympic motto "Faster, Higher, Stronger -Together"