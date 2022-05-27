US-Controlled Summit Is Non-Inclusive, ALBA-TCP Denounces

The Bolivarian Alliance leaders argued that the U.S. has no moral or authority to exclude any country from the 2022 Summit of the Americas.

On Friday, leaders of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) condemned the U.S. exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela from the 2022 Summit of the Americas to be held in Los Angeles, California.

“The U.S. government has no moral or authority to adopt such a policy, with which it presents itself as a suposed guardian of democracy,” Cuban President Diaz-Canel stated, stressing that hemispheric relations cannot be subordinated to the designs of a single country.

"The United States is wrong and must correct its mistakes," Saint Vincent & the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves inisisted and acknowledged that his country will not join a non-inclusive Summit of the Americas.

"We call to unity, not to division. We urge to dialogue, not to confront since neither intrigue nor threat will break our peoples,” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stressed, adding that the ALBA-TCP strenghening will help achieve political concertation in the continent.

In the context of a US policy of seeking to dominate Latin America, ALBA-TCP asserts its commitment to Latin American & Caribbean unity and defends the tenets of the proclamation of Latin America & the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace#AlbaUnida pic.twitter.com/v5J47NMPET — Embacuba Bélgica (@EmbacubaBelgica) May 27, 2022

In other remarks, Gonsalves lamented the setback in U.S. relations with Cuba and Venezuela and the strenthening of sanctions against these countries amid the economic recession prompted by COVID-19.

His Cuban counterpart coincided that the pandemic-related economic crisis is probably the greatest challenge the ALBA-TCP has faced since most member states are developing countries. Nevertheless, he welcomed that Cuban scientists were able to produced the Abdala, Sovereign 02, and Sovereign Plus vaccines, with which they immunize over 89 percent of the population.

“We ratify our readiness to make these COVID-19 vaccines available to all ALBA-TCP member countries and thank the regional solidarity expressions after the accidental gas explosion at the Saratoga hotel,” he said.