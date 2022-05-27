President Maduro Arrives In Cuba To Partake ALBA-TCP Summit

"It is very gratifying to welcome in our country Latin American brothers," Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez stated while receiving Maduro at Jose Marti International Airport.

On Thursday night, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Havana to participate in the 21st Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) to be held on May 27.

"We will continue to deepen Latin American integration. Long live our the unity of our peoples!", Maduro replied. On Wednesday, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves also arrived in Cuba to participate in the ALBA-TCP Summit.

Hours after arriving at the Havana airport, Gonsalves placed floral offerings before the Revolution Square’s monument to the national hero Jose Marti and received the namesake order, the highest distinction given by the Cuban government.

In the context of a US policy of seeking to dominate Latin America, ALBA-TCP asserts its commitment to Latin American & Caribbean unity and defends the tenets of the proclamation of Latin America & the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace#AlbaUnida pic.twitter.com/v5J47NMPET — Embacuba Bélgica (@EmbacubaBelgica) May 27, 2022

"The Jose Marti Order is a tribute to his life, to his unconditional friendship with our country," Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated and described Gonsalves as a brother and struggle companion.

The 21st ALBA-TCP Summit opposes the 2022 Summit of the Americas, a US-controlled event that will take place in June and to which Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela were not invited.

Created by Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez in 2004, the ALBA-TCP held its previous summit in December 2021. In that occasion, regional leaders proposed establishing a joint production of agro-food products and medicines to fight the recession prompted by the pandemic.