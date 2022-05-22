Cuba Seeks Alternatives To Move Its Economy Forward

Cuba is committed to adopting bold and innovative measures to move its economy forward in an adverse global scenario, assured President Miguel Díaz-Canel at the beginning of a busy week for that sector on the island.

The actions in question are applied in pursuit of the greatest possible equity, as the only way to face the tightening of the United States economic blockade and difficulties such as the rise in fuel and food prices, he expanded on Monday, during the final session of the National Assembly of People’s Power.

The week that began with these declarations was marked by the signing of an agreement for the treatment of wastewater in the Caribbean, the progress of cooperation with India and the launch of important events for the country.

Hydraulic authorities from the Caribbean and France advanced in the mission in Cuba of the Caribbean Cooperation project for Wastewater Treatment inspired by Natural Heritage (Caribsan).

Through workshops, tours and meetings distributed from May 16 to 20, they ratified the commitment to the exploration of artificial wetland systems or planted filters for wastewater treatment in the Caribbean region and specifically on the island.

On the other hand, the president of the Indian Economic Trade Organization, Asif Iqbal, and the head of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, Antonio Carricarte, agreed on an action plan to strengthen mutual cooperation.

At the headquarters of the Cuban Trade Chamber, both parties signed the document, which will be the roadmap to implement this year the main lines agreed last Monday in a memorandum of understanding.

In addition, the eastern region received the first edition of the Local Development Fair of the city of Holguín, in which more than 80 actors from the economy of the territory and other provinces participated.

During this period, the next celebration of two fundamental events for the economic and commercial development of the country was also announced.

The Ministry of the Food Industry adjusted the last details of the International Food, Beverage and Food Technology Fair (Alimentos Cuba 2.0), which will be held from May 24 to 26 in the Cuban capital and will help boost national production.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, summoned Caribbean and African diplomats to the XVII ExpoCaribe 2022 International Fair, scheduled for June 23-26 in Santiago de Cuba.