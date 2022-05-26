Cuba Not to Attend the US Summit No Matter What Biden Decides

On Wednesday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed that he will not attend the 9th Summit of the Americas, to be held in Los Angeles from June 6 to 10.
"From the beginning, the United States had envisioned that the Summit of the Americas would not be inclusive," he said during the meeting of the Council of Ministers.
The intention of President Joe Biden’s administration was to exclude Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, "despite strong regional demands to end exclusions."
After it was known that the United States will not invite these three nations to the Summit, Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Honduras, and countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) demanded the inclusion of the three Latin American nations.
"In the conditions in which all these processes have taken place related to the Summit, and due to the attitude maintained by the United States government, I can assure you that I will not attend the Summit of the Americas under no circumstance," said Diaz-Canel, adding that "as has often happened in the past, the voice of Cuba will be heard at the Summit."
"The U.S. has made intense efforts and exerted brutal pressure to demobilize the just and firm demands of most countries in the region demanding the Summit be inclusive,"
In this context, Diaz-Canel thanked "the courageous and dignified position of the countries that have raised their voices against exclusions at the Summit of the Americas," adding he shared the regional position that everyone must be invited on an equal footing.