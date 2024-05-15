U.S. Confirms Cuba’s Participation in the Fight Against Terrorism

The CubanForeign Minister Bruno Rodriguez called for an end to all political manipulation of the issue against the largest of the Antilles.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez reported through his social network account X, formerly Twitter, that "the United States (USA) has just admitted what is known to all: that Cuba fully cooperates with the efforts against terrorism".

The Cuban diplomat called for an end to all political manipulation of the issue against the largest of the Antilles, while demanding the removal of the island from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, which he described as arbitrary and unjust.

In another tweet, Rodriguez indicated that "US government. Cuba should be removed from the arbitrary list with which it designated countries that allegedly sponsored terrorism and should cease to apply the coercive economic measures that accompanied that unjust designation. It would thus truly respond to an almost universal claim".

The State Department will not designate the island as such for calendar year 2023, according to Section 40A of the Arms Export Control Act.

The State Department considered, according to the statement, that the circumstances for the certification of Cuba as a country that does not cooperate fully with anti-terrorist efforts (Not Fully Cooperating Country, NFCC) have changed from 2022 to 2023 and that, Accordingly, the Chancellery does not designate the island as such for the calendar year 2023, according to Section 40A of the Arms Export Control Act.