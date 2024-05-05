Cuba Offers Free Visa for Chinese Citizens

Also during the FITCuba Fair, the the largest Chinese airline Air China announced that it will resume operations in Cuba from May 17.

Juan Carlos García Granda, Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Cuba, announced during the closing of the International Tourism Fair (FITCuba 2024), that Cuba established visa exemption for Chinese citizens carrying ordinary passports.

The minister explained that the exemption comes amid important efforts to boost economic-commercial ties with China, in particular the promotion of Asian tourism on the island.

«Both parties agree on the need to continue creating conditions and a favorable environment to strengthen relations in multiple sectors, including the development of tourism», stressed the holder.

While the US has imposed travel restrictions on Cuba, China begins visa-free travel with Cuba. The US helped China become Cuba's largest trading partner, and it will see Chinese tourists filling the void left by fewer Americans in its closest neighbor.



How smart of ���� �� https://t.co/xePSaLfwpk — 서선장 ���� (@captain_seo_) May 5, 2024

On the other hand, the ambassador of China in Havana Ma Hui, expressed that the resumption of direct flights and visa waiver for nationals, are decisions that contribute to the strengthening of diplomatic ties.

Also during the FITCuba Fair, the the largest Chinese airline Air China announced that it will resume operations in Cuba from May 17. Direct flights to Havana will be made twice a week, although it is expected to increase the frequency as said to the company’s representative on the island.

Cubadebate news agency explained that for the flight from Havana to Beijing, the price of a single journey is 812 USD, with a hand luggage and a free check-in luggage. The round-trip cost from Havana to Beijing is 1350 USD, also with hand luggage and a free check-in baggage.

According to an expert consulted by the Chinese news agency Xinhua, the island can become an important platform in the Caribbean region for Chinese visitors and that signing agreements with Chinese companies for hotel management in Cuba would be "very healthy."