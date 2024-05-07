Cuban President Diaz-Canel Arrives in Russia on a Working Visit

He will participate for the first time in the Supreme Council of the Eurasian Economic Union.

On Tuesday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived in Moscow to discuss bilateral issues during a working visit that will extend until May 9.

During his stay in Russia, he will attend the military parade on May 9th commemorating Victory Day, the 79th anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).

Diaz-Canel will also participate for the first time in the Supreme Council of the Eurasian Economic Union, an integration bloc in which Cuba holds observer status.

The Cuban delegation includes Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, Deputy International Trade Minister Oscar Perez-Oliva, and Ambassador accredited in Moscow Julio Garmendia.

‼️�������� Footage of the arrival of the President of #Cuba in #Moscow. It is expected that he will attend the Victory Day parade on Red Square on May 9. #Russia pic.twitter.com/8GGuwsIG4R — Maimunka News (@MaimunkaNews) May 7, 2024

Previously, the Cuban president, who is also the first secretary of his country's Communist Party, visited Russia in 2018, 2019, and 2022.

During his latest trip, Putin and Diaz-Canel discussed a bilateral cooperation plan that includes joint projects until 2030.

As a result of this high-level cooperation, Cuban authorities stated that the ties between Havana and Moscow will continue to strengthen.