Cuban President and Dmitri Medvedev Hold Meeting in Moscow

Miguel Diaz-Canel also laid a wreath at the monument to Fidel Castro at the Sokol District.

On Wednesday, during his official visit to Russia, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met with Dmitri Medvedev, the deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

In their meeting, the Cuban leader commented on the historical significance of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony that took place on Tuesday.

"Putin's overwhelming victory is a lesson to the world about his leadership in Russia and his authority in the international arena," Diaz-Canel said.

For his part, Medvedev described Cuba as a "reliable partner" and a symbol of courage for many generations in the fight for the island's freedom and independence.

"To date, our countries have maintained an intense political dialogue," he said, highlighting the ministerial and parliamentary cooperation between both nations.

Medvedev thanked Cuba for its "coherent stance" on the situation in Ukraine and wished him a successful stay in Russia, insisting that Moscow has a "very warm" relationship with Havana.

���� Cuba President from Moscow:



"This May 8 marks 64 years since the establishment of relations between the Soviet Union and the young Republic of Revolutionary Cuba.



That day forged the beginning of a friendly relationship with the peoples of Russia, which has faced and… pic.twitter.com/tAVN9UGYf3 — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) May 8, 2024

On Wednesday, Diaz-Canel also laid a wreath at the monument to Commander Fidel Castro, in the Plaza named after him in the Sokol District in Moscow.

"Fidel Castro dedicated his life to the selfless struggle to promote the ideas of kindness, peace and justice, for the freedom of oppressed peoples, for a dignified life for common people, and for social equality," el Cuban president recalled.

Inaugurated in 2022 with the presence of Putin, this monument includes a full-length statue of the Cuban revolutionary leader lying on a rock on which the map of Cuba is inscribed.

"It seeks to reflect the heroic path of the man who defended the freedom of his country and the world," said the site's designers, architect Andrey Beliy and sculptor Alexey Chebanenko.

Diaz-Canel, who participates in the Eurasian Economic Union summit as a representative of an observer country, will attend the traditional Victory Day military parade over Nazi Germany that will be held in Red Square on Thursday.

