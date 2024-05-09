MINREX Accuses U.S. Of Protecting Anti-cuban Terrorists

"These terrorist acts are the direct result of the policy and aggressive speech of the United States government against Cuba, of the permanent instigation of violence and hatred".

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba (MINREX), declared in a statement, the concern regarding the decision of the Court for the District of Columbia of the United States, issued on May 1, 2024, that acquitted Alexander Alazo Baró of the four charges against him, as a result of the terrorist attack perpetrated by him against the Cuban Embassy in the United States in the early hours of April 30, 2020.

The perpetrator alleged apparent madness and was acquitted for it. Alazo Baró is a Cuban emigrated to the United States since 2010. During the night of April 30, he fired 32 bullets from a magazine of an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle at the Cuban diplomatic headquarters in Washington, which caused extensive material damage to the exterior and interior of the building and endangered the lives of several people inside the building.

According to statements of the MINREX "Alazo himself confessed that he was going with the intention of beating what was ahead, even human beings if they had been in his line of fire".

The government declared the actions of Alexander Alazo Baró as "a terrorist act in the capital city of the United States against a permanent diplomatic headquarters".

The United States continues to shelter terrorists. Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba.

"At the time of his arrest, Alazo’s regular association with the Doral Jesus Worship Center in Miami Dade was known, in which people with recognized conduct in favor of aggression, hostility, violence and extremism against Cuba gathered", the Cuban Foreign Ministry added in its statement.

Despite the arrest of the suspect, the United States only charged him with federal charges, but no Terrorism charge was made which is the classification that fits the fact.

"After four years of the events and in a criminal proceeding full of opacity, the judge welcomed a joint report from the Prosecutor’s Office and the defense of the terrorist Alexander Alazo Baró, who presents the perpetrator as someone who, at the time of the events, was not in possession of his mental faculties and, therefore, declares him innocent", declared the MINREX.

According to the foreign relations agency of the Greater Antilles, "the decision taken conveys a dangerous message of impunity for those who intend to take violent actions against diplomatic headquarters in the city of Washington".

"These terrorist acts are the direct result of the policy and aggressive speech of the United States government against Cuba, of the permanent instigation of violence and hatred of American politicians and anti-Cuban extremist groups” said the Foreign Office.