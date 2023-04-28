US Asked Brazil to Extradite Russian Suspected of Espionage

"...apprehended after his unauthorized attempt to enter the Netherlands by means of counterfeit Brazilian documentation..."

As reported by Globo newspaper on Thursday, the United States has made a formal request to Brazil for the extradition of Sergey Cherkasov, a Russian citizen suspected of engaging in espionage activities.

On Tuesday, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry received the extradition request, as reported. On Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs intends to transmit the entreaty to the Justice Ministry of the nation.

The United States maintains that Cherkasov, presently incarcerated in Brazil, acted on behalf of Russian intelligence within American jurisdiction and engaged in fraudulent conduct pertaining to the acquisition of a visa and the establishment of a bank account.

Cherkasov was apprehended after his unauthorized attempt to enter the Netherlands by means of counterfeit Brazilian documentation.

According to reports, the individual in question purportedly made an effort to acquire employment at the International Criminal Court, assuming the alias of Victor Muller Ferreira.

In Brazil, the individual in question was handed a 15-year imprisonment penalty for falsifying official documentation.

Based on Globo's report, Russia has preferred charges against Cherkasov on the grounds of drug trafficking and has requested his extradition.