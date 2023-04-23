U.S. Supreme Court Preserves Access to Abortion Pill

Following a recent order by the Supreme Court on Friday, the status quo for access to abortion pills in the United States will remain unchanged at present.

The court mandate temporarily suspended verdicts that were intended to restrict the accessibility of mifepristone, pending resolution of the ongoing legal conflict.

"Mifepristone remains available and approved for safe and effective use while we continue this fight in the courts," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement.

The suspension of the approval of mifepristone by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was carried out by Matthew Kacsmaryk, who serves as a district judge for the Northern District of Texas, within the earlier month.

U.S. Supreme Court preserves broad access to abortion pill.

It was determined by Kacsmaryk that the regulatory body's authorization procedure was considerably hastened, leading to the introduction of a hazardous drug regimen into the market.

"I continue to stand by FDA's evidence-based approval of mifepristone," Biden also said on Friday, while urging Americans to elect a Congress that will pass a law restoring the protections of Roe v. Wade.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the old ruling of Roe v. Wade, this decision removed the constitutional safeguarding of women's access to abortion.

The subject of abortion has long been known to elicit significant controversy, such that it stands as one of the highly divisive issues in the United States.