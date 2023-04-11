Chicago to Host 2024 U.S. Democratic National Convention

"...the Republican Party has been scheduled to convene in Milwaukee, Wisconsin..."

On Tuesday, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced that the metropolis of Chicago, Illinois, has been selected as the site for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

The Democratic Party's forthcoming convention will be marked by a formal nomination of their presidential candidate in a ceremony scheduled to be held at the United Center commencing from August.

In the upcoming calendar year, specifically within the time span of 19th to 22nd, inclusive of both dates, there will transpire a series of events.

The 2024 national convention of the Republican Party has been scheduled to convene in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from the 15th to the 18th of July.

On Monday, the U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, announced on his intentions to pursue reelection in 2024, although his team has yet to make a formal proclamation regarding said decision.

